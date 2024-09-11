President of the Czech Senate arrives in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118542 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121176 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197659 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153144 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152683 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198006 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105084 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91405 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67773 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47327 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75888 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 53735 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213562 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201687 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9794 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149725 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148978 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153066 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144001 views
President of the Czech Senate arrives in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31197 views

Milos Vistrichil came to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform Summit. He emphasized the importance of protecting Ukraine and the inadmissibility of peace talks without its participation, noting that insufficient support could lead to further Russian aggression.

Czech Senate President Miloš Vystříčil said that he had come to Kyiv to attend the Crimean Platform summit and emphasized the importance of protecting Ukraine and the inadmissibility of peace talks without its participation, UNN reports.

Details

"I came to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform summit," Czech Senate President Miloš Vystříčil said in X.

"In August 2021, at the inaugural summit of the platform, I said that the annexation of Crimea cannot be analogous to our Munich 'about us without us'. I was representing the Czech Republic at the time and emphasized that we must defend Ukraine. The events after the annexation of Crimea show us that if our support is not enough, Russia will not stop. And we also have to keep in mind that peace talks cannot take place without Ukraine's participation, and the results of the negotiations must be acceptable to Ukraine," Vystříčil emphasized.

AddendumAddendum

The leaders of Lithuania and Latvia also arrived in Kyiv.

Blinken and British Foreign Secretary to meet with Zelensky in Ukraine - State Department11.09.24, 10:00 • 17234 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

