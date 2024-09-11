President of the Czech Senate arrives in Kyiv

Czech Senate President Miloš Vystříčil said that he had come to Kyiv to attend the Crimean Platform summit and emphasized the importance of protecting Ukraine and the inadmissibility of peace talks without its participation, UNN reports.

"I came to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform summit," Czech Senate President Miloš Vystříčil said in X.

"In August 2021, at the inaugural summit of the platform, I said that the annexation of Crimea cannot be analogous to our Munich 'about us without us'. I was representing the Czech Republic at the time and emphasized that we must defend Ukraine. The events after the annexation of Crimea show us that if our support is not enough, Russia will not stop. And we also have to keep in mind that peace talks cannot take place without Ukraine's participation, and the results of the negotiations must be acceptable to Ukraine," Vystříčil emphasized.

