President of Latvia announces new military aid package for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Latvian President Rinkēvičs announces a new aid package for Ukraine, including drones, missiles, and howitzers, during a press conference with President Zelenskiy.
President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine that will include drones, missiles and ammunition. He announced this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.
Today I informed the President of Ukraine about the next package of assistance, which also includes 750-mm howitzers, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, missiles, various all-terrain vehicles, grenades, helicopters, drones, communication devices, generators, and equipment.
He noted that Latvia has committed itself to leading a coalition of drones in the Ramstein format.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Latvia.