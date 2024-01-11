President of Latvia announces new military aid package for Ukraine

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine that will include drones, missiles and ammunition. He announced this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

Today I informed the President of Ukraine about the next package of assistance, which also includes 750-mm howitzers, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, missiles, various all-terrain vehicles, grenades, helicopters, drones, communication devices, generators, and equipment. - Rinkevych said.

He noted that Latvia has committed itself to leading a coalition of drones in the Ramstein format.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Latvia.