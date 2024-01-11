Zelenskyy on his meeting with the President of Estonia: discussed the situation on the battlefield and military prospects

During his visit to Estonia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his Estonian counterpart support for Ukraine in political and military aspects. The head of state said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

According to him, Estonia's attention to Ukraine is felt not only today, but throughout the war.

Together with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, we discussed cooperation at the level of European institutions, our capabilities in Europe, the situation on the battlefield, our military prospects, and issues of justice. For us, it is fundamental that Russia be held fully accountable for all manifestations of its terror, for every crime committed, for all the destruction its aggression has caused - said the President of Ukraine.

During a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense and help war victims.

During a joint press conference with Estonian leader Alar Karis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a pause on the battlefield in Ukraine would only benefit Russia.

