Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
President of Kazakhstan announces resignation of the government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35022 views

Kazakh President Tokayev announces the resignation of the government and appoints acting Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed a decree on the resignation of the government, in accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution. This was reported by Orda.kz, according to UNN.

Details

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has announced the resignation of the government by signing a decree.

Roman Sklyar is appointed interim Prime Minister.

The decree, which came into force upon signing, stipulates that members of the Cabinet of Ministers will continue to perform their duties until a new government is approved.

Zelenskyy discusses intensification of political dialogue with President of Kazakhstan2/2/24, 2:53 PM • 21735 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
kazakhstanKazakhstan

