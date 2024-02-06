President of Kazakhstan announces resignation of the government

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed a decree on the resignation of the government, in accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution. This was reported by Orda.kz, according to UNN.

Details

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has announced the resignation of the government by signing a decree.

Roman Sklyar is appointed interim Prime Minister.

The decree, which came into force upon signing, stipulates that members of the Cabinet of Ministers will continue to perform their duties until a new government is approved.

Zelenskyy discusses intensification of political dialogue with President of Kazakhstan