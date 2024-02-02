Zelenskyy discusses intensification of political dialogue with President of Kazakhstan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the intensification of bilateral trade and economic relations and political dialogue, UNN reports .

Details

We spoke on the phone with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. First of all, I thanked him for the humanitarian assistance provided to our country. I informed my colleague about the results of the work of security advisers on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy informs Tokayev that a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children is taking place in Kyiv today.

"Finally, we discussed the intensification of bilateral trade and economic relations and political dialogue," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has previously assured that Kazakhstan will adhere to the sanctions regime against Russia.