President of Estonia: Ukraine needs more and needs better weapons

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100502 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111663 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141656 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176859 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283680 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178240 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45513 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34426 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67456 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36329 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56018 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100509 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261503 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56018 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141662 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107108 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107086 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123180 views
President of Estonia: Ukraine needs more and needs better weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26367 views

Estonia pledges €1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine by 2027. President Karis calls for greater solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Estonia's contribution to help Ukraine from the beginning of the full-scale war until 2027 will amount to 1.2 billion euros. The Estonian government will also provide Ukraine with 0.25% of its defense budget until 2027. Ukraine needs more and needs better weapons. This was stated by President of Estonia Alar Karis during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tallinn on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The outcome of this war depends on our ability to stand in solidarity with each other and guarantee long-term support for Ukraine. We must work together in our efforts. Weaken the aggressor with sanctions, and we need to make sure that sanctions cannot be circumvented. The aggressor must be isolated politically," Karis said.

He added that the EU has already provided €85 billion worth of support to Ukraine, and "this support must continue.

Estonia's long-term contribution to help Ukraine from the beginning of the full-scale war until 2027 will amount to 1.2 billion euros. Ukraine needs more and needs better weapons. We must increase military production within the EU so that Ukraine gets everything it needs. And not tomorrow, but today. Our actions should be aimed at preventing any aggressive wars in Europe in the future

- Karis said.

In addition, the President assured that Estonia would support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"For the period from 2024 to 2027, we (Estonia - ed.) will provide Ukraine with 0.25% of our defense budget. We call on everyone else to provide Ukraine with as much assistance as they can," the Estonian president emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Tallinn.

"People are accustomed to war, public opinion slows down decisions": Estonian Prime Minister calls for explaining the importance of supporting Ukraine in the West09.01.24, 10:49 • 36397 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising