President of Estonia: Ukraine needs more and needs better weapons

Estonia's contribution to help Ukraine from the beginning of the full-scale war until 2027 will amount to 1.2 billion euros. The Estonian government will also provide Ukraine with 0.25% of its defense budget until 2027. Ukraine needs more and needs better weapons. This was stated by President of Estonia Alar Karis during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tallinn on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The outcome of this war depends on our ability to stand in solidarity with each other and guarantee long-term support for Ukraine. We must work together in our efforts. Weaken the aggressor with sanctions, and we need to make sure that sanctions cannot be circumvented. The aggressor must be isolated politically," Karis said.

He added that the EU has already provided €85 billion worth of support to Ukraine, and "this support must continue.

Estonia's long-term contribution to help Ukraine from the beginning of the full-scale war until 2027 will amount to 1.2 billion euros. Ukraine needs more and needs better weapons. We must increase military production within the EU so that Ukraine gets everything it needs. And not tomorrow, but today. Our actions should be aimed at preventing any aggressive wars in Europe in the future - Karis said.

In addition, the President assured that Estonia would support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"For the period from 2024 to 2027, we (Estonia - ed.) will provide Ukraine with 0.25% of our defense budget. We call on everyone else to provide Ukraine with as much assistance as they can," the Estonian president emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Tallinn.

"People are accustomed to war, public opinion slows down decisions": Estonian Prime Minister calls for explaining the importance of supporting Ukraine in the West