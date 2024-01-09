"People are accustomed to war, public opinion slows down decisions": Estonian Prime Minister calls for explaining the importance of supporting Ukraine in the West

The world needs to be consistently educated about the importance of supporting Ukraine. After all, in recent months, people have gotten used to the war, and in democratic countries, the speed of decision-making is slowing down due to public opinion. This was stated by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on January 8, UNN reports citing Delfi.

Details

Kallas said that the Estonian authorities intend to provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP over the next four years.

"If each country contributes 0.25%, this is what Ukraine needs to win this war," Kallas said.

The head of the Estonian government called on partners around the world to follow Tallinn's example.

The Estonian prime minister emphasized that "in recent months, people have become accustomed to war, and in democratic countries, public opinion slows down decision-making." Therefore, Kallas believes that it is necessary to conduct "consistent explanatory work" on the importance of supporting Ukraine.

According to the politician, since 2022, Estonia has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth €500 million. "This is also necessary to ensure our security," the Prime Minister explained. Kallas added that in the coming years, Tallinn will also allocate 14 million euros a year to Kyiv for the restoration of Ukraine and related projects.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Kiel Institute of World Economics, by the end of October 2023, Estonia promised to transfer or has already transferred military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 461 million euros. The amount of support amounted to 1.31% of Estonia's GDP, which ranks the country third in the world (Norway is first, Lithuania is second, and Latvia is fourth).