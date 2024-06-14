The court upheld the Ministry of Justice's claim to ban 8 pro-Russian organizations coordinated by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. This network of "public organizations" was preparing a coup d'etat in Kyiv in 2022. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Based on the SBU materials, the court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to ban 8 pro-Russian organizations coordinated by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. Representatives of these “public organizations” were planning a coup d'état in Ukraine, which they wanted to synchronize with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022. In this way, they hoped to help the aggressor capture Kyiv as soon as possible, and then the entire territory of Ukraine." - the statement said.

It is reported that for this purpose, representatives of these organizations had to initiate the so-called “national meeting” in Kyiv.

During the “congress,” it was planned to announce an ultimatum to Ukraine's top military and political leadership to “step down from power.” In case of refusal, the perpetrators intended to seize key government agencies in Kyiv and other regions of the country. For this purpose, they planned to form combat groups, which were supposed to include more than five hundred armed men - the SBU informs.

The Security Service of Ukraine reminds that in 2022 the SBU exposed enemy plans in advance and prevented their implementation. As a result of the special operation, SBU officers detained three organizers of the crime at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

In August 2023, the perpetrators were sentenced to various prison terms. A Russian citizen who coordinated the subversive activities of Medvedchuk's Medvedchuk's "public organizations" from Russia.

Based on the SBU's materials, the court has now ruled to ban and forcibly dissolve such organizations:

International public organization “We the People of Ukraine”;

All-Ukrainian public organization “All-Ukrainian Hetman's Cossacks named after Ivan Bohun”;



"Soborne Cossacks";



"Soborne Cossacks" "Kharkiv District";



"Soborne Cossacks" "Baryshivska Stanytsia";



"Soborne Cossacks" "Kyiv District";

"Cathedral Cossacks" "Lviv District";



"Soborne Cossacks" "Sumy district."



The complex measures were carried out by the SBU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.