Powerful explosion at a gas station in Rome caused a column of smoke and injured 21 people

On Friday, a powerful explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank occurred at a gas station in the northeast of the Italian capital. The incident caused a large column of fire and smoke, injuring dozens of people.

At a gas station in northeastern Rome on Friday, around 8:00 local time (6:00 GMT), a powerful explosion occurred.

A powerful explosion that was heard throughout the city.

People were injured: as of now, 21 injured are known. According to sources at police headquarters, at least eight police officers sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to preliminary information, firefighters were called to the scene due to a truck that crashed into a pipeline.

When they arrived, an explosion occurred, which also affected medical personnel who were already on site.

The explosion damaged some nearby buildings, and the flames reached a judicial warehouse located behind the distributor. Some passers-by were also injured. - writes Ansa

