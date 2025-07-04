$41.720.09
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
+31°
3.5m/s
35%
751mm
Powerful explosion at a gas station in Rome caused a column of smoke and injured 21 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

A powerful explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas tank occurred at a gas station in Rome, causing a column of fire and smoke. As a result of the incident, 21 people were injured, including eight police officers and medical workers.

Powerful explosion at a gas station in Rome caused a column of smoke and injured 21 people

On Friday, a powerful explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank occurred at a gas station in the northeast of the Italian capital. The incident caused a large column of fire and smoke, injuring dozens of people.

UNN reports with reference to Ansa.

Details

At a gas station in northeastern Rome on Friday, around 8:00 local time (6:00 GMT), a powerful explosion occurred.

A powerful explosion that was heard throughout the city.

People were injured: as of now, 21 injured are known. According to sources at police headquarters, at least eight police officers sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to preliminary information, firefighters were called to the scene due to a truck that crashed into a pipeline.

When they arrived, an explosion occurred, which also affected medical personnel who were already on site.

The explosion damaged some nearby buildings, and the flames reached a judicial warehouse located behind the distributor. Some passers-by were also injured.

- writes Ansa

Recall

An explosion at a hydroelectric power plant near Bologna, Italy, killed at least 3 people, injured 5 and left 4 missing during maintenance work.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Rome
Italy
