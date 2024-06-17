$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14480 views

Power substation suddenly catches fire in russian rostov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20460 views

A power substation caught fire in the russian city of rostov-on-don, leaving part of the city without electricity.

Power substation suddenly catches fire in russian rostov

A power substation caught fire in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A power substation in rostov-on-don, russia, allegedly caught fire suddenly.

Residents report that after the outbreak, dozens of streets in the city were left without electricity, and the water pressure dropped due to the lack of power.

rostovenergo said that the wind had blown packaging film from a neighboring construction site onto the substation.

Power plant on fire in Russia: what is known07.12.23, 16:48 • 33814 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

