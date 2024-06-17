Power substation suddenly catches fire in russian rostov

A power substation caught fire in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A power substation in rostov-on-don, russia, allegedly caught fire suddenly.

Residents report that after the outbreak, dozens of streets in the city were left without electricity, and the water pressure dropped due to the lack of power.

rostovenergo said that the wind had blown packaging film from a neighboring construction site onto the substation.

