Power outages in seven regions due to enemy attacks, no schedules predicted

Some residents in seven regions were left without electricity due to Russian attacks; no power outage schedules are expected across Ukraine today, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock, the ministry noted.

"No restrictions are expected today," the Ministry of Energy stated.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows an upward trend, but it is advisable to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to the period from 11:00 to 16:00 and to consume electricity sparingly in the evening hours - from 18:00 to 22:00.

Russia damaged 9 GW of generation in Ukraine, there are plans to restore approximately 4 GW - Shmyhal