Power outages canceled in Ukraine for Monday - Ukrenergo

On Monday, September 16, there are no plans to apply electricity restriction schedules. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 16, - the statement said.

Details [1

Ukrenergo also urged to consume electricity sparingly from 16:00 to 22:00 and not to turn on several powerful appliances at the same time.

Are the lights turned off in the President's family home? Zelenska answered