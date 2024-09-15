Power outages canceled in Ukraine for Monday - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reported that on September 16, there are no plans to apply electricity restriction schedules in Ukraine. Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly from 16:00 to 22:00.
On Monday, September 16, there are no plans to apply electricity restriction schedules. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.
No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 16,
Ukrenergo also urged to consume electricity sparingly from 16:00 to 22:00 and not to turn on several powerful appliances at the same time.
