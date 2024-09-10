Are the lights turned off in the President's family home? Zelenska answered

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska spoke frankly about how the presidential family is experiencing the energy crisis in the country. In an interview with "We are Ukraine," she confirmed that their home is no exception and is also experiencing power outages, UNN reports .

"Of course, the light is disappearing. We live in the same power system. This year it's a little easier for me because we have a generator. It's working, it's loud, but it saves me," she said.

The First Lady recalled the first large-scale shelling of the energy infrastructure, when many Ukrainians were forced to return to living by candlelight.

"Then we all remembered what it was like to live by candlelight, and we had romantic evenings with our children. I even liked it sometimes. We had candlelit dinners, read books, played some board games when we could, and went to bed early. So yes, we all live in the same realities. And that's why we all want everything to change back to normal, to a normal life, a normal sense of life, so that children do not fear that tomorrow their lives will change again in some way, so that they can develop calmly, go to school, study and have light whenever they want," the President's wife said.

