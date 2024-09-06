Power outage canceled in Odesa region until 16:00

Today, September 6, residents of Odesa region will not be cut off from electricity until 16:00, DTEK reported, UNN reports.

Odesa region: power outages are canceled until 16:00. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our telegram channel - , the statement said.

The day before, Ukrenergo reportedthat on Friday, September 6, stabilization schedules of power outages would be in effect throughout Ukraine.