Power outage canceled in Odesa region until 16:00
DTEK has announced that it will cancel power outages in Odesa region by 16:00 on September 6.
Today, September 6, residents of Odesa region will not be cut off from electricity until 16:00, DTEK reported, UNN reports.
Odesa region: power outages are canceled until 16:00. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our telegram channel
The day before, Ukrenergo reportedthat on Friday, September 6, stabilization schedules of power outages would be in effect throughout Ukraine.