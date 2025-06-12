Power of assistance: training at the Ivan Pidbubny Olympic College from FAST and Favbet Foundation

Pre-hospital care is not only a set of technical skills, but a fundamental component of public safety. The ability to react quickly in a critical situation can be decisive and save lives even before the arrival of medics. That is why Favbet Foundation together with FAST are implementing a systematic initiative to train young people in basic first aid skills, reports UNN.

Recently, another training was held within the walls of the Ivan Piddubny Olympic College. 15 first- and second-year students joined the training program this time, who completed the training course under the "Complex" program.

During the training, participants acquired practical skills that can save lives, namely:

assess the condition of the victim and correctly call emergency services;

stop critical bleeding with direct pressure, tourniquets and tamponade;

perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use an automated external defibrillator (AED);

provide first aid for loss of consciousness, seizures, heart attack, stroke, suffocation, neck and spine injuries, as well as non-critical bleeding.

"We see extraordinary interest in the topic of pre-hospital care among young people - this is inspiring. Each training is more than 20 people who can potentially save lives. This is our joint contribution to the safety of society," said Andriy Matyukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.

The program continues to cover sports and educational institutions throughout Ukraine. Favbet Foundation and FAST will continue to conduct similar events to teach as many people as possible how to act correctly in emergency situations and help those around them.

"We are convinced that every person should have basic knowledge of pre-hospital care. It is trainings like this that form a culture of responsible citizenship and can be decisive in a crisis situation. We are happy to support young people who strive to be useful to society," comment in the Favbet Foundation.