Power of assistance: training at the Ivan Pidbubny Olympic College from FAST and Favbet Foundation

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 6350 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 18445 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 42773 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 48397 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 47786 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 58950 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 87517 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 151124 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 134431 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 126713 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
3m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 150971 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is knownJune 12, 08:59 AM • 70064 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 62959 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 43063 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 72778 views
Publications
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 6350 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 13122 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 73402 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 167805 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 234191 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 43519 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 89823 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 115321 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 118801 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 140389 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Power of assistance: training at the Ivan Pidbubny Olympic College from FAST and Favbet Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Favbet Foundation, together with FAST, conducted a training in pre-medical care for students of the Ivan Piddubny Olympic College. Participants acquired skills in assessing the condition of the victim.

Power of assistance: training at the Ivan Pidbubny Olympic College from FAST and Favbet Foundation

Pre-hospital care is not only a set of technical skills, but a fundamental component of public safety. The ability to react quickly in a critical situation can be decisive and save lives even before the arrival of medics. That is why Favbet Foundation together with FAST are implementing a systematic initiative to train young people in basic first aid skills, reports UNN.

Recently, another training was held within the walls of the Ivan Piddubny Olympic College. 15 first- and second-year students joined the training program this time, who completed the training course under the "Complex" program.

During the training, participants acquired practical skills that can save lives, namely:

  • assess the condition of the victim and correctly call emergency services;
    • stop critical bleeding with direct pressure, tourniquets and tamponade;
      • perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use an automated external defibrillator (AED);
        • provide first aid for loss of consciousness, seizures, heart attack, stroke, suffocation, neck and spine injuries, as well as non-critical bleeding.

          "We see extraordinary interest in the topic of pre-hospital care among young people - this is inspiring. Each training is more than 20 people who can potentially save lives. This is our joint contribution to the safety of society," said Andriy Matyukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.

          The program continues to cover sports and educational institutions throughout Ukraine. Favbet Foundation and FAST will continue to conduct similar events to teach as many people as possible how to act correctly in emergency situations and help those around them.

          "We are convinced that every person should have basic knowledge of pre-hospital care. It is trainings like this that form a culture of responsible citizenship and can be decisive in a crisis situation. We are happy to support young people who strive to be useful to society," comment in the Favbet Foundation.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9