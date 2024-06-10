Possible restrictions for critical infrastructure: Kharkiv moves to emergency blackouts

Today, on June 10, Kharkiv is forced to introduce emergency blackouts for all consumers. This was stated in the NEK "Ukrenergo", reports UNN.

Details

On June 10, Ukrenergo is forced to apply emergency shutdowns for industrial and domestic consumers in Kharkiv. The reason is technical complications in the backbone network - this was stated in the company.

In Ukrenergo assure that the volume of emergency shutdowns is insignificant. At the same time, the company warned about possible interruptions in the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities.

Recall

Adviser to the prime minister Yuriy Boyko said that from June 24, the decree on fair distribution of electricity consumption limits will start working. The amount of electricity that goes to critical infrastructure will be deducted from the available electricity, and new limits will be imposed on each region

Blackout schedules tomorrow will be valid throughout Ukraine from 16:00 to 22:00