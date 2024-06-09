Blackout schedules tomorrow will be valid throughout Ukraine from 16:00 to 22:00

Tomorrow, June 10, Ukraine will apply power outage schedules for industrial and domestic consumers from 16:00 to 22:00. This was reported on Sunday in Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

The reason for the use of schedules in the company called the growth of consumption at the beginning of the working week.

However, they pointed out that the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population will not be limited.

