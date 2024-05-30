Planned blackouts are possible until the end of summer - Ukrainian distribution networks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Planned blackouts are possible until the end of summer - Ukrainian distribution networks

Kyiv  •  UNN

Planned power outages are possible in Ukraine until the end of summer due to the need for repairs at nuclear power plants, acting general director of Ukrainian distribution networks Artem Martynyuk has said.

In Ukraine, planned power outages are possible until the end of summer. This was announced by Acting General Director of Ukrainian distribution networks Artem Martynyuk  on the air of the telethon on Thursday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Indeed, two nuclear power units have been repaired, so the situation has improved slightly. But despite this, let me remind you that after the last attacks, we had 8 gigawatts of maneuvering power damaged. These are mainly thermal power plants, so the situation in the energy sector remains consistently difficult," Martyniuk said.

According to him, today the main burden is borne by nuclear power plants.

"We have four of them. One of them - Zaporizhia-is under occupation and does not work for the United energy system of Ukraine. Increasing peaks of loads are covered by emergency assistance and the import of electric electricity," Martynyuk said.

He noted that Ukraine now does not export electricity anywhere – this is a hostile ICAO.

About planned outages. Now there are three nuclear power plants that remain - we need to reload fuel in them during the summer period, so they will be switched off alternately for these technological works. Therefore, planned blackouts are possible until the end of summer

- said Martynyuk.

No power outages planned in Ukraine on May 30 - Ukrenergo29.05.24, 18:37 • 21201 view

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

