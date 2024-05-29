No power outages planned in Ukraine on May 30 - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
According to the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, no power outages are planned for May 30 in Ukraine, but the situation may change, and if necessary, measures to limit consumption may be announced.
On Thursday, May 30, power outages in Ukraine are not planned. This was stated in the NEK "Ukrenergo", reports UNN.
Details
No blackouts are expected on May 30. If the situation in the power system changes, the application of consumption restriction measures will be notified later
recall
The Ministry of Energy stated that at night the Russians attacked an energy facility in the Rivne region. In connection with this , equipment was turned off and household consumers were de-energized. And, however, now power is restored.