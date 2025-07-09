Possible floods and landslides: Storm "Danas" approaches eastern China

Tropical storm "Danas" approached eastern regions of China on Wednesday, causing heavy rains, warnings of possible flash floods with subsequent landslides, and the closure of schools and business centers. The storm is moving through the country's industrial heartland, known for its high-tech enterprises. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Chinese meteorologists urged residents to stay indoors as "Danas," which weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm after claiming two lives in Taiwan, began to unleash a significant amount of precipitation it had accumulated over the South China Sea. The storm is accompanied by winds of about 50 km/h and is moving southwest.

"Danas" is expected to pass through Zhejiang and Fujian provinces towards Jiangxi and Guangdong. Some areas may experience up to 300 mm of rainfall. Local authorities are preparing for rising water levels along rivers flowing into the important port cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen. According to state television CCTV, the maritime administration has suspended passenger water transport in the region.

In Fuzhou, schools were closed after an emergency flood and typhoon response plan was implemented.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is increasingly facing extreme weather conditions, which meteorologists attribute to climate change. Annual losses can reach tens of billions of dollars due to urban flooding, shipping delays, and loss of agricultural land.

Last July, economic losses from natural disasters in China exceeded $10 billion. This is typically when the rainy season peaks.

After hitting Taiwan's densely populated western coast on July 6, where two people died and 630 were injured, "Danas" weakened, but its residual cyclone can still lead to serious consequences in China. Urbanization in the region has turned large areas of land into concrete masses, complicating drainage.

China's National Meteorological Service reported that the storm is moving at a speed of 15–20 km/h, increasing the risk of heavy and even extreme rains as it lingers in inland areas, where outdated infrastructure cannot withstand the load.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue until at least July 15.

Meanwhile, in the provinces of Anhui, Hubei, and Hunan, located deeper inland, heat persists: temperatures remain around 37°C due to the influence of a subtropical anticyclone.

China has issued several heat warnings in one part of the country and flood warnings in another.