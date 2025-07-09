$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Possible floods and landslides: Storm "Danas" approaches eastern China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Tropical storm "Danas" approached the eastern regions of China, causing heavy rains and flood warnings. The storm is moving through the country's industrial heartland, where up to 300 mm of precipitation is expected.

Possible floods and landslides: Storm "Danas" approaches eastern China

Tropical storm "Danas" approached eastern regions of China on Wednesday, causing heavy rains, warnings of possible flash floods with subsequent landslides, and the closure of schools and business centers. The storm is moving through the country's industrial heartland, known for its high-tech enterprises. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Chinese meteorologists urged residents to stay indoors as "Danas," which weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm after claiming two lives in Taiwan, began to unleash a significant amount of precipitation it had accumulated over the South China Sea. The storm is accompanied by winds of about 50 km/h and is moving southwest.

"Danas" is expected to pass through Zhejiang and Fujian provinces towards Jiangxi and Guangdong. Some areas may experience up to 300 mm of rainfall. Local authorities are preparing for rising water levels along rivers flowing into the important port cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen. According to state television CCTV, the maritime administration has suspended passenger water transport in the region.

In Fuzhou, schools were closed after an emergency flood and typhoon response plan was implemented.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is increasingly facing extreme weather conditions, which meteorologists attribute to climate change. Annual losses can reach tens of billions of dollars due to urban flooding, shipping delays, and loss of agricultural land.

Last July, economic losses from natural disasters in China exceeded $10 billion. This is typically when the rainy season peaks.

After hitting Taiwan's densely populated western coast on July 6, where two people died and 630 were injured, "Danas" weakened, but its residual cyclone can still lead to serious consequences in China. Urbanization in the region has turned large areas of land into concrete masses, complicating drainage.

China's National Meteorological Service reported that the storm is moving at a speed of 15–20 km/h, increasing the risk of heavy and even extreme rains as it lingers in inland areas, where outdated infrastructure cannot withstand the load.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue until at least July 15.

Meanwhile, in the provinces of Anhui, Hubei, and Hunan, located deeper inland, heat persists: temperatures remain around 37°C due to the influence of a subtropical anticyclone.

China has issued several heat warnings in one part of the country and flood warnings in another.

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Reuters
Taiwan
China
