Poroshenko increased his wealth by 2 billion in two months, helped by a “blind trust”
Kyiv • UNN
Petro Poroshenko declared UAH 823.7 million in dividends from the Swiss company Sequent Schweiz AG. This is three times more than last year's payment from the “blind trust” that allows the company to operate in Russia during the war.
In October, the leader of the European Solidarity Party, Petro Poroshenko, enriched himself by more than UAH 1 billion. The oligarch received almost UAH 824 million of this impressive sum from the so-called "blind trust," reports the NACP portal, citing changes in the property status of the declarant made on October 10, UNN reports.
On October 10, Petro Poroshenko included UAH 823.7 million in his assets and declared dividends from the Swiss company Sequent Schweiz AG. This was a dividend payment from the so-called "blind trust". This amount is almost three times higher than last year.
For comparison, in 2023, the "blind trust" transferred UAH 329 million in dividends to the MP, in 2022 - UAH 905 million, and in 2021 - only UAH 152.4 million. In addition, in October, the leader of Eurosolidarity indicated other large incomes: UAH 213 million in the form of bond redemption and almost UAH 2 million from other sources.
The story of the blind trust has been going on since 2016, when the world media simultaneously published a major investigationrevealing the involvement of many world leaders and famous people of various professions in hiding huge amounts of money in offshore companies. Among them were Petro Poroshenko and Putin. The purpose of creating offshore companies was to minimize Poroshenko's taxes. After the scandal, the oligarch was forced to transfer his company Roshen to a supposedly "blind" trust. This allowed the MP's company to continue working in Russia even during the war. And in September 2024, shelves of Roshen candy were found on store shelves in the Kursk region of Russia.
As was reported earlier, Poroshenko enriched himself by a billion in just one month of the war. This is 125 times more than the oligarch earned a year before the Russian invasion.
Also, according to an analytical report by YouControl, MPs from the European Solidarity party, who are only 27 out of 401 in the parliament, enriched themselves by more than all other MPs combined during the war.
In just the years of the full-scale invasion, Poroshenko rose from 12th to 3rd place among the richest oligarchs, with only Akhmetov and Pinchuk being richer than him.