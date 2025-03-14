Poroshenko could have used money from Russia to buy votes in the 2019 elections - expert

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Poroshenko could have used money from Russia to buy votes in the 2019 elections - expert

Kyiv

 • 21147 views

On the eve of the 2019 elections, Poroshenko's bodyguard brought 38 million euros from Moscow, probably to bribe voters. The expert connects this with Poroshenko's business in Russia.

Poroshenko could have used money from Russia to buy votes in the 2019 elections - expert

On the eve of the first round of presidential elections, 38 million euros in cash were brought to Kyiv from Moscow. The money was transported by the deputy head of Petro Poroshenko's security, and the funds were intended for buying votes. This was written by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN.

"As Poroshenko's own lawyer confessed yesterday, the SBI has a video in which the deputy head of Porokh's security service, Yuriy Fedorov (this is important), Vadym Chuchkovsky, flies out of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with suitcases containing 38 million euros. Petro's bodyguard is met in Zhuliany by employees of the State Security Administration," says political expert Valentyn Hladkykh. Hladkykh says that these funds could have been used for mass vote-buying to ensure Poroshenko's entry into the second round of elections.

"All this happens three days before the first round of the Presidential election, March 29, 2019. What is this money? This is Russian money. It was transported from Moscow to Kyiv via Minsk. Such an amount of cash a couple of days before the election is needed for only one purpose - to massively buy votes in order to get into the second round. The media has repeatedly written about the shadow headquarters of the "hetman" for buying votes," Hladkykh writes.

According to the expert, the money brought by Poroshenko's deputy security guard could have been his black cash, which was stored in Russia. "Petro was doing business with Russia during the war: the Lipetsk factory, the Sevastopol repair plant in Crimea after its annexation, a number of enterprises in Russia, etc. It is natural that a large part of Poroshenko's black cash was stored in Russia. That's where the deputy head of his security flew to. Petro's head of security could not have been unaware of this. Most likely, he was responsible for the operation. For which he was generously rewarded by Poroshenko when he had already lost the election, but was still nominally in the presidential post," Hladkykh emphasizes.

As reported by the media, the head of Poroshenko's security service, Yuriy Fedorov, during his presidency, without serving in intelligence for a single day, received the rank of Major General of the Main Intelligence Directorate in the last days of the politician in the post of President of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Petro Poroshenko demanded to take into account the interests of the Russian Federation during the deployment of the Russian fleet in Crimea in order to earn money on servicing Russian warships at his "Sevmorzavod" in Sevastopol, despite the warnings of the National Security and Defense Council.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Petro Poroshenko
Kyiv
