Poroshenko could have used money from Russia to buy votes in the 2019 elections - expert
Kyiv • UNN
On the eve of the 2019 elections, Poroshenko's bodyguard brought 38 million euros from Moscow, probably to bribe voters. The expert connects this with Poroshenko's business in Russia.
On the eve of the first round of presidential elections, 38 million euros in cash were brought to Kyiv from Moscow. The money was transported by the deputy head of Petro Poroshenko's security, and the funds were intended for buying votes. This was written by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN.
"As Poroshenko's own lawyer confessed yesterday, the SBI has a video in which the deputy head of Porokh's security service, Yuriy Fedorov (this is important), Vadym Chuchkovsky, flies out of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with suitcases containing 38 million euros. Petro's bodyguard is met in Zhuliany by employees of the State Security Administration," says political expert Valentyn Hladkykh. Hladkykh says that these funds could have been used for mass vote-buying to ensure Poroshenko's entry into the second round of elections.
"All this happens three days before the first round of the Presidential election, March 29, 2019. What is this money? This is Russian money. It was transported from Moscow to Kyiv via Minsk. Such an amount of cash a couple of days before the election is needed for only one purpose - to massively buy votes in order to get into the second round. The media has repeatedly written about the shadow headquarters of the "hetman" for buying votes," Hladkykh writes.
According to the expert, the money brought by Poroshenko's deputy security guard could have been his black cash, which was stored in Russia. "Petro was doing business with Russia during the war: the Lipetsk factory, the Sevastopol repair plant in Crimea after its annexation, a number of enterprises in Russia, etc. It is natural that a large part of Poroshenko's black cash was stored in Russia. That's where the deputy head of his security flew to. Petro's head of security could not have been unaware of this. Most likely, he was responsible for the operation. For which he was generously rewarded by Poroshenko when he had already lost the election, but was still nominally in the presidential post," Hladkykh emphasizes.
As reported by the media, the head of Poroshenko's security service, Yuriy Fedorov, during his presidency, without serving in intelligence for a single day, received the rank of Major General of the Main Intelligence Directorate in the last days of the politician in the post of President of Ukraine.
Earlier it was reported that Petro Poroshenko demanded to take into account the interests of the Russian Federation during the deployment of the Russian fleet in Crimea in order to earn money on servicing Russian warships at his "Sevmorzavod" in Sevastopol, despite the warnings of the National Security and Defense Council.