Pope offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide: Zelenskyy reacted

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the statement of Pope Leo XIV, who offered his mediation to the warring parties around the world, noting that the Vatican can help diplomacy. The head of state said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there was a very important statement by Pope Leo XIV about the Vatican's readiness for mediation work. The Vatican can help diplomacy. There is support for a direct meeting from the leaders of the countries of the Global South - and this voice is heard. We also know China's position on a ceasefire and negotiations. Absolutely clear position of America and Europe. In fact, it is now most obvious to everyone in the world for the entire time of the full-scale war - it is obvious that the only obstacle to establishing peace is the lack of a clear will of Russia to do so - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

Pope Leo XIV offered his mediation to the warring parties around the world. He made this statement during a meeting in the Vatican with representatives of 23 Eastern Christian churches.