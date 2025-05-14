$41.500.04
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 41579 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Publications
Exclusives
Pope offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide: Zelenskyy reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Pope's offer of mediation. He emphasized that there is support for the meeting from the leaders of the Global South.

Pope offered mediation between the warring parties worldwide: Zelenskyy reacted

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the statement of Pope Leo XIV, who offered his mediation to the warring parties around the world, noting that the Vatican can help diplomacy. The head of state said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there was a very important statement by Pope Leo XIV about the Vatican's readiness for mediation work. The Vatican can help diplomacy. There is support for a direct meeting from the leaders of the countries of the Global South - and this voice is heard. We also know China's position on a ceasefire and negotiations. Absolutely clear position of America and Europe. In fact, it is now most obvious to everyone in the world for the entire time of the full-scale war - it is obvious that the only obstacle to establishing peace is the lack of a clear will of Russia to do so 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

Pope Leo XIV offered his mediation to the warring parties around the world. He made this statement during a meeting in the Vatican with representatives of 23 Eastern Christian churches.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Vatican City
