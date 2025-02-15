Pope Francis' health condition: doctors say they are “optimistic” about new therapy

Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection, spent a restful night in the hospital, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been treated for bronchitis for more than a week, and on Friday morning he was taken to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for treatment. According to ANSA's Vatican sources, the Pope spent the night calmly and his temperature has subsided.

"There is optimism about the new therapy, which began yesterday," the statement said.

On Friday evening, the Vatican announced that Francis had been diagnosed with a respiratory tract infection. On Saturday, Vatican officials have not yet given official information.

Francis, who has been pontiff since 2013, has had several flu infections and other health problems over the past two years. In his youth, he developed pleurisy and had part of one of his lungs removed. Francis has been suffering from breathing problems since mid-December.

On February 9, Pope Francis was unable to complete his Sunday sermon due to breathing problems.