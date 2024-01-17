Polyester plant on fire in Rostov region of Russia: hundreds of square meters engulfed in flames, injured

A polyester fiber production plant is on fire in the town of Shakhty, Rostov region. According to Russian media, which cite eyewitnesses, an explosion was heard before the fire, as the head of the mine administration, Andrey Gortsevsky, also reported in his telegram, but the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, claims that the information about the UAV is not confirmed, and that the occupying country's air defense system was not working, UNN reports .

Details

On Wednesday, January 17, a polyester factory in the mines of Rostov region caught fire, according to Russian media, producing mattress and pillow fillers: according to various sources, hundreds of square meters were engulfed in flames, and two people were reported injured.

Witnesses claim that they first heard an explosion. The head of the mine administration, Andriy Gortsevsky, told the telegram channelthat after 11 o'clock, a "pop" was heard on the territory of the plant, after which a fire broke out.

At 11:10 a.m., a popping noise was heard on the territory of Shakhtyn Polyester Plant LLC. Then there was a fire on the area of up to 1 thousand square meters - Hortsevsky said.

But Governor Golubev does not confirm the drone strike on the plant. The air defense system was not working at the time, he clarified.

The information about the UAVs has not been confirmed. According to the military, air defense was not working at the time - said the head of the Rostov region.

