Mariupol spotted occupants moving towards Volnovakha - Andriushchenko

In Mariupol, the movement of the invaders in the direction of Volnovakha, Donetsk region, was recorded. This was reported by the city mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Military movements in Mariupol have again changed direction towards Volnovakha. From Novoazovsk and Berdiansk, mostly manpower and engineering units are moving along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway toward Volnovakha - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Andriushchenko, the Russians are also using concrete structures similar to sections for high-rise buildings to build fortifications in the areas around Volnovakha.

"In general, we can talk about the continuation of the withdrawal and accumulation of reserves around Volnovakha and in the northwest of Mariupol district. Vuhledar is still in the area of the most likely Russian offensive in the north of Donetsk region," the advisor noted.

In addition, it is reported that the occupiers have begun to resettle officers in new and renovated buildings in the central district of Mariupol.

