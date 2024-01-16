Russians massively used civilian transport in military-engineering convoys in Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Russians have intensified the use of civilian transport as part of military-engineering convoys, which is noticeable in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the city's mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We are recording the increased use of civilian vehicles as part of military-engineering convoys. (...) Given the situation, we can assert that the Russians have massively engaged civilian vehicles and civilian workers to equip fortifications to disguise the work and complicate decision-making on how to strike the defense forces. Cynical but true - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

In particular, according to him, an organized convoy, "including military-colored construction trucks with the letters V (one looks like an excavator, and the other three are types of dump trucks), moved down Shevchenko Boulevard the day before." They were transporting crushed stone and an unidentified mixture that looked like industrial and construction fill, he said.

"As you can see, most of the vehicles are civilian. It moved in an organized column through Mariupol in the direction of Nikolske," Andriushchenko said.

