Andriushchenko: Movement of "Zmiy-Gorynych" systems is recorded in Mariupol

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol in Donetsk region, the movement of "Zmiy-Gorynych" systems is being recorded , the city's mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We record the movement of "Zmiy-Gorynych" systems in Mariupol as part of a convoy along Shevchenko Boulevard. Shevchenko Boulevard and accompanied by the military commandant's office. Brought from Nikolske direction and moved to Kalmius district of Mariupol - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, it is most likely "for repairs at the repair depot on Topolina Street in the Illich Plant." "This is the first time for this class of military equipment in the last year," he said.

