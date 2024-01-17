In Kryvyi Rih, audible sounds of explosions are reported. Ukrainian air force warned of a missile fired in the direction of the city

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, audible sounds of explosions are reported. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports.

"A missile to Kryvyi Rih," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

After that, Suspilne reported that "sounds of explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih".

Ukraine is on air alert .