In Kryvyi Rih, audible sounds of explosions are reported. Ukrainian air force warned of a missile fired in the direction of the city
Ukrainian Air Force warns of an enemy missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, audible sounds of explosions are reported. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports.
"A missile to Kryvyi Rih," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
After that, Suspilne reported that "sounds of explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih".
