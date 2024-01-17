Occupants once again shelled a frontline thermal power plant

DTEK's thermal power plant in the frontline zone was shelled by Russian troops once again. As a result, the company's equipment was damaged, DTEK reports, UNN.

Details

The equipment of DTEK's thermal power plant was damaged as a result of enemy shelling of the energy facility. Power engineers have already begun to eliminate the consequences, the statement said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

It is also noted that recently, Russia has been attacking the frontline thermal power plant almost every day and night. In the first half of this heating season alone, almost three dozen attacks were carried out.

We will survive this winter: Halushchenko discusses situation in Ukraine's energy sector with partners