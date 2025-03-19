Poltava region was attacked by enemy drones at night: a warehouse was damaged, there was a fire
Kyiv • UNN
At night, air defense worked in the Poltava region due to an attack by enemy drones. In the Myrhorod district, debris damaged a warehouse, and straw caught fire, but there were no casualties.
The Poltava region was attacked by enemy drones at night, a warehouse was damaged in the Myrhorod district, a straw fire broke out, but there were no casualties, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut said in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Tonight, Poltava region was once again attacked by enemy drones. Air defense was working in the region. Debris from UAVs damaged a warehouse in the Myrhorod district of one of the enterprises. Fortunately, there were no casualties
According to him, there was also a straw fire. The fire has been extinguished.
