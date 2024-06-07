Polish farmers stop blocking the Rava-Russkaya checkpoint
Kyiv • UNN
Polish farmers stopped blocking the Rava-Russkaya checkpoint, allowing trucks to pass through the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine.
Polish protesters lift the blockade at the rava-Russkaya checkpoint for trucks, the state customs service of Ukraine reports .
Details
At midnight from June 6 to 7, Polish farmers stop blocking the movement of trucks in front of the state of emergency "Hrebenne-Rava-Russkaya
Polish protesters extend blockade of truck traffic at Rava-Russka checkpoint until June 7 - border guards06.06.24, 14:30 • 16193 views