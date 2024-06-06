Polish protesters extend blockade of truck traffic at Rava-Russka checkpoint until June 7 - border guards

Polish protesters extended the blockade of truck traffic at the rava-Russka - Hrebenne checkpoint on the border with Poland until midnight on June 7, the Western Regional Department of the State border service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Regarding the blocking of truck traffic at the Rava-Russka - Hrebenne checkpoint. according to information received from the Polish side, the blocking of traffic to the "Hrebenne" will continue until 00: 00 on June 7, Kiev time - reported in the Department of STS on Facebook.

As part of the announced Block, as the border guards reminded, the protesters do not allow trucks to leave Ukraine.

Polish protesters block movement of trucks at the Rava-Russka checkpoint, preventing them from entering Poland - Demchenko