Polish protesters block movement of trucks at the Rava-Russka checkpoint, preventing them from entering Poland - Demchenko

Polish protesters continue to block the Rava-Russka border checkpoint for cargo vehicles traveling from Ukraine. Over the past day, they did not allow a single truck to enter Poland, and only 60 trucks were allowed to pass in the direction of Ukraine. This was stated on Thursday on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Traffic blocking continues in one direction - this is the direction from the Ukrainian side of the Rava-Russka checkpoint, from the Polish side - this is the direction of the Hrebenne checkpoint. The protesters are located at a certain distance from the border, on a road that can be reached to the border, which can be followed from the border. Actually, they hinder traffic for cargo vehicles. They do not allow trucks to enter Poland at all. Over the past day, this is a zero indicator. Not a single truck from Ukraine entered Poland. In the direction of Ukraine, a certain movement is taking place, over the past day, about 60 trucks have entered the territory of Ukraine Demchenko said.

He noted that there are no obstacles to the passage of humanitarian supplies.

"We hope that these actions will stop today, as announced. What information did we have from our Polish colleagues that these actions should stop at 14 o'clock today," Demchenko added.

Recall

On June 4, Polish protesters resumed the blockade on the border with Poland, and due to the protest of farmers, truck traffic was blocked at the Rava-Russka checkpoint.