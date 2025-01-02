On Friday, January 3, a large protest of farmers will be held in Warsaw, organized under the auspices of the Association of Agrarian Organizations. This is reported by Farmer.pl, according to UNN.

Details

First, the participants will gather at the European Commission office and then head to the National Theater.

The main demands of the protesters

The campaign was organized by the Association of Agrarian Organizations, which brings together leading Polish agricultural trade unions and associations, among others:

- NSZZ of Individual Farmers "Solidarity",

- Farmers' Trade Union "Self Defense.

- Regional Council of Agricultural Chambers,

- Polish Hunting Union,

- Institute of Agriculture,

- and more than 15 other organizations.

The protest is directed against the European Union's policies and its leader, Ursula von der Leyen, whom farmers accuse of destructive reforms.

"All agrarian organizations in our country will protest against the harmful policies of the European Union, against Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, who is imposing this tone of policy that will force our farms to close," said Tomasz Obrzanski, head of NSZZ Rolników Indywidualnych ‘Solidarność’.

The slogan of the protest is "5 x STOP". Here are the main demands:

- to stop the Mercosur deal,

- stop the Green Deal,

- stop imports from Ukraine,

- stop the destruction of Polish forests and hunting,

- to stop the destruction of the Polish economy.

Protest march through the center of Warsaw

The event will start at 14:00 near the European Commission's office on Jasna Street. The marchers will then head to the National Theater, where a ceremony to mark the beginning of Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU will take place at 19:00.

Damian Murawiec from Oddolnego Ogólnopolskiego Protestu Rolników (organization of Polish farmers - ed.) said that the protesters would be there until the evening to meet Ursula von der Leyen with dignity. He noted that this is their response to her policy, which they believe is destroying Polish farms.

The protest will last until the end of the evening events.

Add

Farmers believe that the Green Deal and other environmental initiatives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and introducing strict standards for agriculture will lead to high costs for modernizing their farms, which may be unaffordable for small farmers. However, European officials emphasize that these initiatives are aimed at preserving the environment and ensuring long-term economic stability, which is important for avoiding climate disasters.

Another reason for the protest was farmers' concern about imports of cheap Ukrainian goods. They believe that this creates unequal competition, as low production costs in Ukraine allow them to sell their products at reduced prices. However, for the EU, imports from Ukraine have become important for food security, especially after the war, and are part of its economic support for Ukraine.

The protest is also directed against the policy of Ursula von der Leyen, whom farmers accuse of making decisions that harm Polish farms. However, these EU initiatives reduce the negative impact of agriculture on the environment, which is important for the sustainable development of agriculture in Europe.

Recall

UNN wrote that Ukraine has become a hostage to internal political discussions in Poland, where Ukrainian products are used as a tool in disputes.

The last time Polish farmers blocked the border was on November 23, due to Poland's internal political problems.