Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Polish authorities agree to extradite Chechen refugee to Russia

Polish authorities agree to extradite Chechen refugee to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13849 views

Alvi Akiyev, a Chechen refugee, was extradited from Poland to Russia about 10 days ago. He is accused of participating in an illegal group in Syria under a “terrorist” article.

Alvi Akiyev, a native of Chechnya, who is accused by the Russian authorities of a “terrorist” article, was extradited to Russia about ten days ago.

Transmits to UNN with a link to Current Time and Kavkaz.Realii.

Poland extradited Chechen refugee Alvi Akieva to Russia. The native of Chechnya, accused by the Russian authorities under a “terrorist” article, was extradited to Russia more than a week ago when he arrived at the border guard service to extend his migration status in Poland. He was detained and taken to the border with the Kaliningrad region, where he was handed over to Russian border guards.

In Russia, a criminal case was opened against Akiev for his participation in an illegal group in Syria. Before the decision to extradite him, the Chechen spent 4 years in a migration prison: he also lost several extradition trials.

Recall

Prosecutor General's Office prepares materials for extradition of fugitive MP Dmytruk.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

