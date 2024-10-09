Polish authorities agree to extradite Chechen refugee to Russia

Alvi Akiyev, a native of Chechnya, who is accused by the Russian authorities of a “terrorist” article, was extradited to Russia about ten days ago.

Transmits to UNN with a link to Current Time and Kavkaz.Realii.

Poland extradited Chechen refugee Alvi Akieva to Russia. The native of Chechnya, accused by the Russian authorities under a “terrorist” article, was extradited to Russia more than a week ago when he arrived at the border guard service to extend his migration status in Poland. He was detained and taken to the border with the Kaliningrad region, where he was handed over to Russian border guards.

In Russia, a criminal case was opened against Akiev for his participation in an illegal group in Syria. Before the decision to extradite him, the Chechen spent 4 years in a migration prison: he also lost several extradition trials.

Recall

Prosecutor General's Office prepares materials for extradition of fugitive MP Dmytruk.

Explosion near a club in the center of Cologne: police found no signs of terrorism