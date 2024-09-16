Explosion near a club in the center of Cologne: police found no signs of terrorism

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114051 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116794 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190307 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149197 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150443 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141879 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183572 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104950 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42612 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69822 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66082 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38900 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 45059 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190307 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194331 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183572 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198966 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148039 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147447 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151672 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142700 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159219 views
Explosion near a club in the center of Cologne: police found no signs of terrorism

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15294 views

German police said the explosion near the Vanity Club in Cologne was the work of attackers, but not a terrorist attack. Two people were injured and an investigation is underway, with video footage and witnesses being interviewed.

German police said that the cause of the explosion in Cologne near Vanity Club were the actions of intruders, but no signs of terrorism. This UNN writes with reference to Euronews.

Details

It became known that as a result of the explosion, which occurred on Monday night near the club in the center of Cologne, two people were injured, one of them seriously. It is known that the victims are a 53-year-old man and one of the cleaners of the club.

The police said that the explosion was the work of attackers, but emphasized that no signs of terrorism had been found. The investigation is continuing, specialists are studying surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

Recall

The explosion damaged a building on the ring road that housed the Vanity Club Cologne nightclub. After the explosion, part of the inner ring road between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz was blocked.

Kosovo accuses 45 Serbs of terrorist attack that killed a police officer11.09.2024, 17:06 • 15447 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

