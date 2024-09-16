Explosion near a club in the center of Cologne: police found no signs of terrorism

German police said that the cause of the explosion in Cologne near Vanity Club were the actions of intruders, but no signs of terrorism. This UNN writes with reference to Euronews.

Details

It became known that as a result of the explosion, which occurred on Monday night near the club in the center of Cologne, two people were injured, one of them seriously. It is known that the victims are a 53-year-old man and one of the cleaners of the club.

The police said that the explosion was the work of attackers, but emphasized that no signs of terrorism had been found. The investigation is continuing, specialists are studying surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

Recall

The explosion damaged a building on the ring road that housed the Vanity Club Cologne nightclub. After the explosion, part of the inner ring road between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz was blocked.

