Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117858 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120390 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196272 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152422 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152273 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142661 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197287 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112395 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186122 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105066 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 87019 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62911 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 41347 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 70416 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 47854 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212965 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 4392 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149377 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152762 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143704 views
Kosovo accuses 45 Serbs of terrorist attack that killed a police officer

Kosovo accuses 45 Serbs of terrorist attack that killed a police officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15448 views

Kosovo's Special Prosecutor's Office has indicted 45 people for the terrorist attack in Banska in September 2023. Among the accused is former Serbian List official Milan Radojicic, who is believed to be the organizer of the attack.

The Special Prosecutor's Office in Pristina today filed charges against 45 people in connection with an attack on police in Banska almost a year ago. The defendants are accused of terrorism

Writes UNN with reference to TV company N1.

The Special Prosecutor's Office of Kosovo announced today that it has indicted 45 people for a terrorist attack in the northern Kosovo city of Banska.

A group of people led by the former deputy chairman of the largest Kosovo Serb party, Serbian Lista, Milan Radojicic, attacked the Kosovo police on September 24, 2023, killing police officer Afrim Bunjaku.

Image

In June 2024, the Kosovo police reported that 48 terrorists had been identified, criminal charges were brought against 45 people, and local and international warrants were issued.

HelpHelp

The indictment also implicates the leader of the Serb group, Milan Radojicic. The then high-ranking official of the Serbian List, the Belgrade-loyal leading party of Kosovo Serbs, claimed full responsibility for the attack after the attack.

Radojčić was allegedly in Belgrade after the attack, where he is also reportedly under investigation, but without any results so far.

Image

AddendumAddendum

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has made the continuation of the dialogue on normalizing relations with Serbia contingent on the extradition of Milan Radoicic to the Kosovo judiciary.

As long as Radojicic and his group are free and under Serbian protection, there is no credibility to the dialogue on normalizing relations

- said Kurti in late June.

The Serbian leadership has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Banska attack.

Recall

The EU has criticized the plans of Serbian Deputy Prime Minister to meet with Putin.

UNN also reported that Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani called for urgent action, not just talk, to help Ukraineas the war threatens the whole of Europe and Kosovo is ready to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

