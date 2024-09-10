ukenru
Police warn of new online job fraud scheme
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Police warn of new online job fraud scheme

Police warn of new online job fraud scheme

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18234 views

Ukrainian cyber police have discovered a new fraud scheme involving fake offers of easy online work. The criminals lure victims with promises of earnings, demanding registration on fraudulent websites and replenishment of the “balance”.

Ukrainian police are warning of a new fraud scheme involving fake offers of easy online work. According to the Cyberpolice, scammers send messages with tempting offers of earnings, which consist of buying and selling goods on another website, allegedly to promote them, UNN reports.

Details

How do attackers work?

According to the police, the fraudsters first pay small amounts to gain the victim's trust.

Next, they require you to register on a fraudulent website, where you need to replenish your “balance” to make purchases.

In order to withdraw funds, fraudsters demand new transfers, effectively dragging them into the scheme.

How to protect yourself from fraud?

Don't trust dubious offers of making money online.

Do not follow unreliable links or enter your payment information.

Stop communication and block the unknown number if you suspect fraud.

If fraudsters have gained access to your payment card information, contact your bank immediately and block the account. Be sure to contact the police to report the fraud.

