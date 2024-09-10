Police warn of new online job fraud scheme

Ukrainian police are warning of a new fraud scheme involving fake offers of easy online work. According to the Cyberpolice, scammers send messages with tempting offers of earnings, which consist of buying and selling goods on another website, allegedly to promote them, UNN reports.

Details

How do attackers work?

According to the police, the fraudsters first pay small amounts to gain the victim's trust.

Next, they require you to register on a fraudulent website, where you need to replenish your “balance” to make purchases.

In order to withdraw funds, fraudsters demand new transfers, effectively dragging them into the scheme.

How to protect yourself from fraud?

Don't trust dubious offers of making money online.

Do not follow unreliable links or enter your payment information.

Stop communication and block the unknown number if you suspect fraud.

If fraudsters have gained access to your payment card information, contact your bank immediately and block the account. Be sure to contact the police to report the fraud.

Russians create fake copies of the Coordination Headquarters: relatives of prisoners of war warned about fraudsters