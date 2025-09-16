$41.230.05
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 9094 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
10:07 AM • 18901 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
09:54 AM • 12916 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
09:19 AM • 20558 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 23325 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 13929 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
07:30 AM • 29887 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 23060 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 58819 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The performance of Ukrainian singer Artem Pivovarov in Times Square, New York, was stopped by the police after five songs. The artist reported that he was not given an explanation for the incident, and the government banned the use of equipment and a microphone.

Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance

The performance of Ukrainian singer Artem Pivovarov in the center of New York was suddenly stopped by law enforcement officers, writes UNN.

It was supposed to be a free, but full-fledged concert in Times Square, but the government banned the use of equipment and a microphone. After performing 5 songs, the police approached at all 

- the artist said in the comments.

The singer himself said that he has not yet been given an explanation for this incident.

Ukrainian singer Artem Pivovarov postpones charity concert in Dublin due to riots in the city

Alona Utkina

UNN LiteOur people abroad
New York City