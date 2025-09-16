Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance

The performance of Ukrainian singer Artem Pivovarov in the center of New York was suddenly stopped by law enforcement officers, writes UNN.

It was supposed to be a free, but full-fledged concert in Times Square, but the government banned the use of equipment and a microphone. After performing 5 songs, the police approached at all - the artist said in the comments.

The singer himself said that he has not yet been given an explanation for this incident.

