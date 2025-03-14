Police about the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: a very audacious crime, the search for the shooter continues
Kyiv • UNN
Activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police called the crime audacious and opened a criminal investigation. The search for the shooter continues, video surveillance recordings are being studied.
The police called the murder of activist Demyan Ganul in Odesa a very daring crime. The search for the shooter continues. This was stated by the head of the press service of the Odesa region police Lyubov Gordievskaya on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.
Currently, dozens of investigators, criminalists and operatives are working at the scene to solve this crime. The circle of suspects who may be involved in this crime is being clarified. The shooter is being searched
She reported that law enforcement officers seized video from surveillance cameras and are processing it.
This is a very daring crime, we will make every effort to solve this crime
Context
In Odesa, in broad daylight, an unknown man shot Demyan Ganul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.
Klymenko stated that he was informed of the information that had been collected so far. There are specific clues. Police officers and investigators are working to identify and detain the shooter. He noted that the information that the shooter was wearing a military uniform is not true.
Regarding the murder of activist Demyan Ganul, who was shot dead today, March 14, by an unknown man in Odesa, a criminal proceeding has been opened. The event is qualified as premeditated murder committed on request.
WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HANUL
Demyan Ganul on his Facebook page criticized Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov for building up the Odesa coast.
Thus, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal buildings and others. In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017, the protests turned into clashes with the police. Ganul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey were brought to justice with him. In court, People's Deputy Andriy Biletsky wanted to take Ganul on bail. The criminal case was left open, the victim in it is the then head of the police of the Odesa region, Dmytro Golovin, who in 2019 was a suspect in the misappropriation of state property.
In 2020, unknown persons burned Ganul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at the car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Ganul began to shoot back with a traumatic weapon. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 car with bats, and later burned it at a service station.
On May 4, 2023, unknown men in military uniforms beat Ganul in Odesa, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command began an official investigation into the alleged involvement of military personnel in the beating.
The activist was also noticed among the attackers at the LGBT march.
The activist asked the SBU to provide him with protection back in July 2024, because he began to receive threats.
Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives on the network and assigned a reward of up to 10,000 for attacking him. dollars.
In the Russian Federation, Ganul was arrested in absentia under several criminal articles.