Police about the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: a very audacious crime, the search for the shooter continues

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16488 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106908 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168711 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106305 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342884 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173433 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144778 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196099 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124816 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108143 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Popular news

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159953 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38007 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85523 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23635 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20496 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 6 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16488 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85596 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106908 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168711 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20549 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23687 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38067 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47191 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135784 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Police about the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: a very audacious crime, the search for the shooter continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14896 views

Activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police called the crime audacious and opened a criminal investigation. The search for the shooter continues, video surveillance recordings are being studied.

Police about the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: a very audacious crime, the search for the shooter continues

The police called the murder of activist Demyan Ganul in Odesa a very daring crime. The search for the shooter continues. This was stated by the head of the press service of the Odesa region police Lyubov Gordievskaya on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Currently, dozens of investigators, criminalists and operatives are working at the scene to solve this crime. The circle of suspects who may be involved in this crime is being clarified. The shooter is being searched

- said Gordievskaya.

She reported that law enforcement officers seized video from surveillance cameras and are processing it.

This is a very daring crime, we will make every effort to solve this crime

- said Gordievskaya.

Context

In Odesa, in broad daylight, an unknown man shot Demyan Ganul. The man died.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.

Klymenko stated that he was informed of the information that had been collected so far. There are specific clues. Police officers and investigators are working to identify and detain the shooter. He noted that the information that the shooter was wearing a military uniform is not true.

Regarding the murder of activist Demyan Ganul, who was shot dead today, March 14, by an unknown man in Odesa, a criminal proceeding has been opened. The event is qualified as premeditated murder committed on request.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HANUL

Demyan Ganul on his Facebook page criticized Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov for building up the Odesa coast.

Thus, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal buildings and others. In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017, the protests turned into clashes with the police. Ganul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey were brought to justice with him. In court, People's Deputy Andriy Biletsky wanted to take Ganul on bail. The criminal case was left open, the victim in it is the then head of the police of the Odesa region, Dmytro Golovin, who in 2019 was a suspect in the misappropriation of state property.

In 2020, unknown persons burned Ganul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at the car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Ganul began to shoot back with a traumatic weapon. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 car with bats, and later burned it at a service station.

On May 4, 2023, unknown men in military uniforms beat Ganul in Odesa, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command began an official investigation into the alleged involvement of military personnel in the beating.

The activist was also noticed among the attackers at the LGBT march.

The activist asked the SBU to provide him with protection back in July 2024, because he began to receive threats.

Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives on the network and assigned a reward of up to 10,000 for attacking him. dollars.

In the Russian Federation, Ganul was arrested in absentia under several criminal articles.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Igor Klymenko
Facebook
Odesa
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35