Poles will not go to Ukraine: Ukrainian military will train their Polish counterparts to shoot down drones on their territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

This comes against the backdrop of Ukraine's offer to help Poland shoot down Russian drones after 19 incursions into Polish airspace.

Poles will not go to Ukraine: Ukrainian military will train their Polish counterparts to shoot down drones on their territory

Polish drone specialists will conduct planned training and exchange experience with Ukraine on Polish territory. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Poland, according to UNN.

Regarding questions about the location of planned drone training and cooperation between experts from Poland and Ukraine, we inform you that extensive negotiations are currently underway between specialists from both countries regarding in-depth cooperation in the field of drones and anti-drone systems. All these activities are to take place in Poland

- the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." This happened after 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that there were 19 incursions of Russian drones into the country's airspace, while media reported 23.

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Shahed-136
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland