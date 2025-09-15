Pole who stole car from Tusk's family charged

Polish law enforcement officers have charged a man suspected of stealing a car belonging to the family of the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This was reported by RMF24, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 41-year-old resident of Sopot has been identified as the suspect in the burglary.

The man refused to testify and pleaded not guilty. In addition to the charge of burglary, investigators also accused him of unlawful appropriation of a vehicle registration certificate and forgery of identification marks, including car license plates. - the report says.

It is indicated that the suspect had been previously convicted, but currently he has not been charged with recidivism. According to Polish law, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Context

The suspect was detained at Gdańsk airport on September 13, planning to fly to Bulgaria. The man did not resist during the arrest. The stolen Lexus car, belonging to Tusk's family, was found a few days ago.

