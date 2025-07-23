$41.820.07
Poland urges its citizens to immediately leave Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1888 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends its citizens to immediately leave Russia due to the war in Ukraine and Russia's recognition of Poland as an unfriendly state. The possibilities of providing assistance to Polish citizens are becoming limited, and individuals with dual citizenship may be subject to mobilization.

Poland urges its citizens to immediately leave Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland recommends its citizens who are on the territory of Russia to immediately leave this country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

They also called on Poles to refrain from any trips to Russia "due to the war in Ukraine and Russia's recognition of Poland as a hostile state."

We recommend Polish citizens residing in Russia to leave its territory by available commercial and private means, if their personal, family or professional circumstances do not require their stay in the country

- the message says.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that Warsaw has reduced its diplomatic and consular staff in the Russian Federation, which makes the possibilities of providing assistance to Polish citizens increasingly limited, and to receive it, it may be necessary to travel to very distant consular institutions.

In the event of a sharp deterioration in the security situation, border closures or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may prove to be significantly more difficult or even impossible

- warned the Polish foreign policy department.

Poland increases production of howitzer shells amid growing threat from Russia30.06.25, 12:23 • 1829 views

In addition, they drew attention to the fact that citizens of the Republic of Poland who also have Russian citizenship are considered exclusively citizens of the Russian Federation according to Russian law.

"Under current circumstances, the announcement of military mobilization by the Russian authorities may also apply to persons with dual citizenship," the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Recall

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the war in Ukraine, as well as due to the Russian government's recognition of Poland as an unfriendly country.

Earlier, Russia included Poland in the list of states that, according to the Russian authorities, are taking "unfriendly actions" against the Russian Federation, Russian legal entities and individuals.

Russia seeks to divide Ukraine and Poland using painful pages of the past - MFA statement10.07.25, 16:07 • 3466 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
