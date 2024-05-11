ukenru
Poland to build fortifications on eastern border - Tusk

Poland to build fortifications on eastern border - Tusk

Kyiv

 • 29530 views

Poland begins work to further strengthen its entire eastern border.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that Poland is starting work to further strengthen its entire eastern border, as the country faces what he called a growing "hybrid war" in the area of illegal migration from Belarus, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Tusk did not provide details about the planned actions or any funds to be allocated, but said that when it comes to Poland's security, there will be no restrictions.

"The Polish-Belarusian border is a unique place because of the pressure of illegal immigration. In fact, we are dealing with a progressive hybrid war," said the Polish Prime Minister during a visit to the border and a meeting with soldiers and border guards.

"I want there to be no doubt about it - a country with increasingly aggressive intentions towards Poland, such as Belarus, is a co-organizer of this practice on the Polish border," he said.

Tusk said that the new fortifications would be located along "the entire eastern border," which could also include Ukraine and Russia, although he did not elaborate.

"This is not only Poland's internal border, but also the border of the EU. Therefore, I have no doubt that the whole of Europe will have to invest in its security by investing in Poland's eastern border and in the security of our border," Tusk said.

AddendumAddendum

In 2021, the previous Polish government and the European Union accused Belarus of organizing the flow of migrants to put pressure on the EU over sanctions it imposed on Minsk.

Since then, attempts to cross the border have continued, and the number of attempts fluctuates depending on the weather. Polish border guards report that there are currently about 300 attempts per day to illegally cross the border.

Tensions between the neighbors were further exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, an ally of Belarus.

The previous government built a fence on the Polish-Belarusian border that is over 180 km long and 5.5 meters high to protect against illegal migration. It is complemented by a system of cameras and sensors that monitor the border.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
Poland

