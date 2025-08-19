Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

On the night of August 18-19, Russian long-range aviation again attacked Ukraine with missiles. Poland, reacting to the threat near its borders, scrambled allied aircraft and put air defense systems on high alert. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of August 19, Russia once again used long-range aviation to strike at the territory of Ukraine. The attack took place near the borders with NATO countries, which forced Poland to react promptly to a potential threat to its airspace.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that all necessary security measures have been taken. Polish and allied aircraft began maneuvers in the sky, and ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems were put on the highest combat readiness.

Warsaw emphasizes: the actions are preventive and aimed solely at protecting citizens, especially in border areas that may be at risk in case of escalation.

"The situation is under constant control, all forces are ready for immediate response," the command noted.

This level of mobilization once again demonstrates the seriousness with which NATO perceives Russian strikes near its borders. Similar incidents have repeatedly led to the urgent scrambling of Polish and allied aircraft, which confirms the risk of a direct confrontation in case of violation of the Alliance's airspace.

Recall

On the night of August 19, Ukraine was subjected to a massive attack of 280 air assets, including "Shaheds", "Iskander-M" and Kh-101 missiles. Air defense forces shot down 236 targets, and hits and debris falls were recorded at 19 locations.