Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
07:29 AM • 11897 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 17088 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 36712 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 57024 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 40483 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 32786 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 38741 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 96944 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51018 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 92768 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
42%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron02:36 AM • 15375 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideo02:57 AM • 19270 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 17029 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 15711 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 12926 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 13005 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 17121 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 96944 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 92768 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 132543 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 15774 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 24632 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 83710 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 74628 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 106980 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Fox News
9K720 Iskander
BM-21 "Grad"

Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5272 views

Russian aviation attacked Ukraine on the night of August 19, forcing Poland to scramble aircraft and put its air defense in the highest state of readiness. These are preventive measures to protect NATO borders.

Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

On the night of August 18-19, Russian long-range aviation again attacked Ukraine with missiles. Poland, reacting to the threat near its borders, scrambled allied aircraft and put air defense systems on high alert. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of August 19, Russia once again used long-range aviation to strike at the territory of Ukraine. The attack took place near the borders with NATO countries, which forced Poland to react promptly to a potential threat to its airspace.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that all necessary security measures have been taken. Polish and allied aircraft began maneuvers in the sky, and ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems were put on the highest combat readiness.

Warsaw emphasizes: the actions are preventive and aimed solely at protecting citizens, especially in border areas that may be at risk in case of escalation. 

"The situation is under constant control, all forces are ready for immediate response," the command noted.

This level of mobilization once again demonstrates the seriousness with which NATO perceives Russian strikes near its borders. Similar incidents have repeatedly led to the urgent scrambling of Polish and allied aircraft, which confirms the risk of a direct confrontation in case of violation of the Alliance's airspace.

Recall

On the night of August 19, Ukraine was subjected to a massive attack of 280 air assets, including "Shaheds", "Iskander-M" and Kh-101 missiles. Air defense forces shot down 236 targets, and hits and debris falls were recorded at 19 locations.

Stepan Haftko

WarNews of the World
Boeing 737 AEW&C
Airbus A320 series
An-178
General Motors
Cruise missile
BM-21 "Grad"
Mi-24
Bayraktar TB2
Kh-101
National Police of Ukraine
Baykar Bayraktar TB3
Li Qiang
"Kalibr" (missile family)
59th Motorized Brigade (Ukraine)
79th Air Assault Brigade (Ukraine)
Polish Armed Forces
FK Partizan
Anti-aircraft warfare
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Hwasong-18
NATO
Spotify
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Hamburg
Shahed-136
Mistral (missile)
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst
Ukraine
Poland