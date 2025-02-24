Poland restricts granting asylum to foreigners: what is known about the new law

The Polish Sejm has passed a law restricting the right to asylum for foreigners. The law allows to temporarily restrict the acceptance of applications for international protection for up to 60 days. This is reported by the portal inPoland, according to UNN.



Details

The law was voted in favor by 386 deputies, 38 were against, and no one abstained.

The law also provides that asylum applications may be restricted by a resolution of the Council of Ministers upon the proposal of the Minister of the Interior.

At the same time, the minister must notify the Sejm Committee.

The introduction of the new rules must take into account “the need to prevent destabilization of the internal situation” in the country and aims to “minimize the rights of foreigners wishing to seek international protection. The resolution must also specify the border area to which the restriction applies. On the external border, which is not covered by the Regulation, general rules will apply, - the statement said.

Despite the restrictions, asylum applications will be accepted from unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, and persons requiring special attention due to age or health.

The restrictions do not apply to persons who may suffer serious harm in the country of their origin.

Recall

The latest data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) indicate a significant increase in the migration flow of Ukrainian citizens from Poland to Germany.

