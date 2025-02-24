Poland restricts granting asylum to foreigners: what is known about the new law

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 9054 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 27342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 59216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36776 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107871 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93582 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111638 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116557 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147408 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115103 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54492 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 81467 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 35180 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103922 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 47261 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 59216 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147408 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138416 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 5550 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23775 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131996 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133918 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162471 views
Poland restricts granting asylum to foreigners: what is known about the new law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42474 views

The Sejm of Poland has passed a law allowing to limit the acceptance of applications for international protection to 60 days. The restrictions will not apply to unaccompanied minors, pregnant women and persons with special needs.

The Polish Sejm has passed a law restricting the right to asylum for foreigners. The law allows to temporarily restrict the acceptance of applications for international protection for up to 60 days. This is reported by the portal inPoland, according to UNN.

Details

The law was voted in favor by 386 deputies, 38 were against, and no one abstained.

The law also provides that asylum applications may be restricted by a resolution of the Council of Ministers upon the proposal of the Minister of the Interior.

At the same time, the minister must notify the Sejm Committee.

The introduction of the new rules must take into account “the need to prevent destabilization of the internal situation” in the country and aims to “minimize the rights of foreigners wishing to seek international protection. The resolution must also specify the border area to which the restriction applies. On the external border, which is not covered by the Regulation, general rules will apply,

- the statement said.

Despite the restrictions, asylum applications will be accepted from unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, and persons requiring special attention due to age or health.

The restrictions do not apply to persons who may suffer serious harm in the country of their origin.

Recall

The latest data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) indicate a significant increase in the migration flow of Ukrainian citizens from Poland to Germany.

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldOur people abroad
germanyGermany
polandPoland

