Poland reacts to alleged US threat to cut off Starlink for Ukraine

Poland's Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski responded to US threats to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink because of the refusal to provide access to strategic resources, noting that Poland had concluded a commercial agreement on satellite Internet subscription fees for Ukraine, thus expressing doubt about the cancellation of the agreement. Gawkowski wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Poland bought Starlinks, which it transferred to Ukraine. We pay and will continue to pay the subscription fee for satellite Internet for Ukraine. I can't imagine that anyone could decide to terminate a business contract for a commercial service to which Poland is a party - Gawkowski wrote.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat the US threatens to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink due to the refusal to provide access to strategic resources. Zelenskyy had previously rejected a $500 billion offer from the United States to transfer mineral resources as compensation for military aid.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko reportedthat Starlink satellite Internet is not being cut off in Ukraine, despite alleged threats from the United States. Alternative "things" are also working at the front.