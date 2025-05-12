Poland is closing the Russian consulate in Krakow due to the arson of a shopping center in Warsaw

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the withdrawal of consent for the operation of the Russian consulate in Krakow, after a statement about the involvement of Russian special services in the arson of a shopping center in Warsaw, writes UNN.

In connection with the facts of the Russian special services committing a shameful act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I decided to withdraw my consent for the operation of the consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow. - wrote Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on X.

Earlier

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the fire at the Marywilska 44 shopping center on Marywilska Street in Warsaw was an arson ordered by Russian special services. Some of the perpetrators have been detained, others have been identified and are being searched for.