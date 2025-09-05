$41.350.02
Poland changes rules for "800+" payments for Ukrainians: compliance checks expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Poland tightens requirements for Ukrainians to receive "800+" assistance, linking it to economic activity and children's education in Polish schools. The Social Insurance Institution will monthly check compliance with the criteria.

Poland changes rules for "800+" payments for Ukrainians: compliance checks expected

In Poland, requirements for assistance to Ukrainians are being tightened within the framework of access to the "800+" program. One should be "professionally active and ensure children's education in a Polish school. The Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers adopted a bill that extends the legality of Ukrainians' stay under the circumstances that arose after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, but introduces certain proposals.

UNN reports with reference to Maciej Duszczyk, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, to local media, including TVN24 and RMF FM.

Details

Discussing the details of the bill on foreigners' access to 800+ assistance, Maciej Duszczyk, a representative of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, noted that Ukrainians will be checked monthly for compliance with a number of criteria.

What is it about?

On Tuesday, September 2, a bill on amendments to some laws regarding the verification of the right to family benefits for foreigners and the provision of assistance to citizens of Ukraine was published on the website of the Government Legislation Center.

  • For citizens of Ukraine who arrived in Poland due to military operations, the period of stay in the country has been approved as legal until March 4, 2026;
    • related access to the Polish labor market is expanded;
      • the support system is strengthened, but some previously existing emergency measures are canceled.

        According to the proposal:

        The right to child-rearing assistance for foreigners from third countries will be linked to the applicant's activity in the labor market and children's education in a Polish school.

        Maciej Duszczyk, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, also mentioned the verification.

        The Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) will check the right to receive assistance monthly. That is, whether the foreigner – and this applies not only to Ukrainians – was economically active in the previous month

        - the official said.
        1. If economically active - the right to assistance is retained.
          1. If the foreigner is not economically active, the assistance will be withheld, and the transfer will not be sent.

            The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration added that the Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers also discussed which groups should be considered economically active.

            We also discussed, for example, guardians of children with disabilities (...). We decided that such assistance can be paid to all children in Poland who have a Polish disability certificate

            - Duszczyk said.

            Recall

            In Poland, changes are being introduced in refugee reception centers for Ukrainians from November 1.

            From November 1, in Poland, the so-called collective accommodation centers (OZZ) for refugees from Ukraine will only accept representatives of protected groups. This includes pensioners, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. Forms

            - said Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka.

            16-year-old Ukrainian refugee killed in Germany: pushed under train by migrant – Bild01.09.25, 19:30 • 9291 view

